Police seek public's help locating missing 16-year-old girl from Longueuil

Police in Longueuil are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen girl.

Anika St-Hilaire, 16, was last seen just after 9 a.m. on Monday in Longueuil and police believe she may be in the Montreal or South Shore regions.

Police say they fear for her safety.

She is described as Caucasian, five feet three inches tall, 145 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair, and brown eyes. She speaks French and wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing a black coat, a black shirt, black pants, and gray shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.