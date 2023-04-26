Police seek public's help locating missing 26-year-old man

Montreal police are asking for the public's help in finding a man in his 20s who has been missing since April 21.

Police said Sridhar Nidammanuri, 26, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. in the Ville-Marie borough and could be moving on foot. Investigators fear for his health and safety, according to a news release from the police.

Nidammanuri is described as a dark-skinned male, approximately five feet six inches tall, 176 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He speaks English.

He was wearing a red t-shirt with white stripes and short, grey pants. Police say he frequents the Island of Montreal, specifically the Ville-Marie borough.

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance can call 911.