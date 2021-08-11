iHeartRadio
31°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police seek public's help locating missing teen from Salaberry-de-Valleyfield

Police are searching for 15-year-old Lea Clark who was reported missing by the Surete du Quebec (SQ) on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (Source: Surete du Quebec)

Quebec provincial police are requesting the public’s help in locating a teen girl who went missing Wednesday.

Lea Clark, 15, of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que., southwest of Montreal, was last seen on Jacques-Cartier Street in her hometown around 2:30 p.m. and was reportedly walking, according to police.

She is five feet six inches tall, weighs approximately 110 pounds, has brown hair, blue eyes, and has braces. She was last seen wearing a burgundy short sleeve shirt and sandals.

Anything with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911. People can also contact police confidentially by calling 1-800-659-4264.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error