Police seek suspect in August 2020 attempted murder Old Montreal

Montreal police are seeking a suspect following an attempted murder in Old Montreal in August 2020.

Police say an 18-year-old was shot on the night of Aug. 8, 2020 and at 4:30 a.m. walked into a hotel near de la Commune East and Saint-Gabriel streets. Police were alerted by a 911 call.

Surveillance camera footage revealed that a conflict between the victim and at least one suspect was the cause of the attempted murder.

Investigators are looking for one person, a dark-skinned man approximately 25 years old. He is approximately 1.75 metres (5'9") tall and weighs approximately 82 kg (180 lbs).

At the time of the incident, he had a dark beard and a long gold chain. He was wearing a black sweater, a black jacket with long sleeves and a hood and black pants.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact Info-Crime Montréal anonymously and confidentially at 514-280-0399 or 514-393-1133, or via the tip form available on infocrimemontreal.ca.

