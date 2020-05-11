Police seek suspect who vandalized bars in West Island

Montreal police are seeking the public's help in tracking down a suspect in a series of vandalism committed at bars in the West Island.

Video surveillance footage shows a person wearing a tuque and a face covering taking a sledgehammer to the windows of two businesses: one on February 17 at around 3 a.m. and the other on May 6 at around 7 a.m.

A string of incidents took place between Jan 27 and May 6, usually in the middle of the night or early morning.

Police say they believe it's a man in his 20s or 30s, standing about 5'7", wearing glasses, with dark hair. He was also wearing beige construction boots and heavy duty gloves.

Some of the bars hit include McKibbin’s Irish Pub and Ye Olde Orchard Pub in Pointe-Claire.

Other businesses were also vandalized during this period including the SAQ outlet on Morgan Blvd. in Baie-D’Urfé and the Budget car rental branch in Dorval.

Anyone with information can call 911 or Info-Crime Montréal at 514-393-1133 or go on line.