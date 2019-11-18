Police seek the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl from Laval

MONTREAL - Laval police are seeking the public's help in finding a 15-year-old Laval girl.

Police say Lina Yamini, pictured above, left her family's home on Sunday, saying she was headed to meet a friend. She has not been seen since.

Yamini's family has reason to fear for her safety, police say.

Investigators believe she may be in Montreal.

Yamini - was went missing for two weeks in February before being found safe and sound - is white and speaks French. She stands five feet three inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

She has brown hair, although she recently shaved her head. She has brown eyes.

Yamini has a piercing in her right nostril, and she was wearing black clothes when she left home.

Police are asking anyone with information on Yamini's whereabouts to call 911 or Laval police at 450-662-4636 and mention file number LVL 191117-053.