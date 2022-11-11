Police seek three suspects in back-to-back fires at Laval restaurant

Laval police (SPL) are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects connected to two arsons at a Chomedey restaurant.

On Monday, two people tried to set fire to the business on 965 Curé-Labelle Blvd. but were unsuccessful, according to an SPL press release. The pair set an outdoor flower bed on fire and fled the scene on foot.

Then, on Tuesday, a third individual set a fire inside the same restaurant by breaking a window and throwing an incendiary object inside. A 911 call reporting the flames was made around 12:50 a.m.

Both fires occurred within 24 hours.

The first suspect is a man with a medium build wearing a brown hoodie, black pants with three white lines down the side, and dark shoes.

The second is also male and of medium build. He wore a black hoodie, black VANS sandals with white socks and a black backpack.

The third, also a man, is approximately 6'0" tall and weighs around 160 lbs. He wore black pants with three white stripes on the sides, with a small red tag above the stripes, as well as a black hoodie, black gloves, and a black coat with a white logo on the front left side.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call the SPL information line at 450-662-4636, or dial 911 and mention file numbers LVL-221107-009 and LVL-221108-004.