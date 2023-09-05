Police seek witnesses in Ahuntsic-Cartierville hit-and-run

Montreal police collision investigators are asking for any witnesses to a June hit-and-run in Ahuntsic-Cartierville to come forward.

A motorcyclist sustained serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle near the corner of Clark St. and Legendre St. West on June 22 at around 1:15 p.m.

Police believe he was struck by a black Jeep Cherokee, and say the driver fled southbound on Clark St. without rendering assistance to the victim.

The car, which dates from between 2014 and 2018, has silver side roof rails and a silver grille.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of the event that day, or who has any information, is asked to call 911 or their local police station.

People can also make anonymous and confidential reports to Info-Crime Montréal at 514 393-1133 or online.

Information leading to the arrest of suspects can lead to rewards of up to $3,000. Certain conditions apply.