iHeartRadio
31°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police seek witnesses in Ahuntsic-Cartierville hit-and-run


Montreal police believe the motorcyclist was struck by a black Jeep Cherokee, model year 2014 to 2018 (photo: Montreal police)

Montreal police collision investigators are asking for any witnesses to a June hit-and-run in Ahuntsic-Cartierville to come forward.

A motorcyclist sustained serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle near the corner of Clark St. and Legendre St. West on June 22 at around 1:15 p.m.

Police believe he was struck by a black Jeep Cherokee, and say the driver fled southbound on Clark St. without rendering assistance to the victim.

The car, which dates from between 2014 and 2018, has silver side roof rails and a silver grille.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of the event that day, or who has any information, is asked to call 911 or their local police station.

People can also make anonymous and confidential reports to Info-Crime Montréal at 514 393-1133 or online.

Information leading to the arrest of suspects can lead to rewards of up to $3,000. Certain conditions apply.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*