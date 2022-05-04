iHeartRadio
Police seeking alleged victims of man charged with sexual assault in Montreal

Montreal police are looking for alleged victims of Mustapha Berdous, who has been charged with sexual assault in Montreal. (Image courtesy of SPVM)

Montreal police are looking for alleged victims of a man charged with sexual assault in Montreal.

Mustapha Berdous, a plumber by trade, appeared in court on March 28, 2022. Police say he tried to gain access into a woman's home, claiming he had a job to do inside. 

"After an initial refusal to let him in, the suspect returned to the charge an hour later, this time claiming to have to do work in the lower apartment," read a police press release.

That time, the woman let him in, police say.

While working in the kitchen, according to police, he "tried to get closer to the young woman."

"He approaches her, asking if she lives alone," read the release. "The victim pushes him away twice and threatens to call the police. She manages to get him to leave."

Police believe the suspect may have used similar tactics on others. 

"We have reason to believe that he has other victims," said Jean-Pierre Brabant, spokesperson for the Montreal police.  

People who believe they have been victims of Mustapha Berdous are asked to contact their local police station or sexual assault division investigators at (514) 280-8502.

