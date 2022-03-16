iHeartRadio
Police seeking 'important witness' in attempted murder investigation in Saint-Henri

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough. (Angela Mackenzie/CTV News)

Montreal police are seeking the public's help in locating an "important witness" to what they described as an attempted murder in the Saint-Henri neighbourhood early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at 5 a.m. on Notre-Dame Street West, near Rose-de-Lima Street.

Police said the victim, a 32-year-old man, was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

"The victim was giving some kicks to the suspect's car and the suspect fired some shots to the victim," said Manuel Couture, a spokesperson with Montreal police

Police said the witness they are locating is a Caucasian man in his 40s who has "frizzy hair" and was driving a burgundy Dodge Caravan.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that could help locate the witness is asked to call 911 or file an anonymous report at 514-393-1133 or online

