Police seeking missing 85-year-old man from Pierrefonds


Ebief Markram. (SPVM)

Montreal police are asking for the public's help locating an 85-year-old West Island man who has been missing since Thursday evening.

Ebief Markram was last seen leaving his Pierrefonds home around 6 p.m. He was wearing pyjamas and slippers.

Markram has white skin with brown eyes and gray hair, standing at 5'4". He speaks French.

Police say he suffers from health issues and are worried for his safety.

Anyone with information on Markram's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or visit their local police station.  

