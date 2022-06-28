iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police seize $1M, weapons, drugs in Toronto-Montreal operation

Montreal police (SPVM) seized an AR-15 rifle along with handguns, cocaine, crystal meth, and other drugs and $1.3 million in a major operation they say dismantled a trafficking network. SOURCE: SPVM

The Montreal police's (SPVM) anti-gang squad has seized "a significant quantity" of weapons and drugs in a joint-department operation running from Toronto to Quebec.

Five suspects have been arrested after officers dismantled a drug and weapons trafficking network bringing supplies from the Toronto area and selling them in Montreal.

Seven residences and four vehicles were searched in Montreal, Laval, Mirabel, Brossard, Longueuil, Toronto and Richmond Hill where police say they seized seven handguns, an AR-15 assault weapon, 54 kg of cocaine, 46 kg of crystal meth, 168,500 methamphetamine tablets, 36 kg of cannabis and about $1.3 million in cash.

The suspects were arrested between May 26 and June 21. They include a 28-year-old female and four males between 26 and 42.

"Two of them, Sami Hashemi and Rudy Louis Etienne, remain in custody for possession of firearms, while the others have been released pending further proceedings," the SPVM said in a press release.

All suspects were known to police.

"They acted as suppliers to certain criminal street gangs," police said.

Police are asking anyone with information on drug networks, weapons trafficking or other useful tips to contact the Montreal Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*