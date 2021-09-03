Police seize guns, drugs in two searches in Kahnawake and Mercier

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) seized firearms and drugs during two searches Friday on Montreal's South Shore, on the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community of Kahnawake and in the municipality of Mercier.

The operation conducted by the Integrated Weapons Enforcement Team (EILTA), in collaboration with the Kahnawake Peacekeepers, resulted in the seizure of three handguns, six long guns, approximately 100 methamphetamine tablets and one kilogram of cocaine.

The SQ did not report any arrests, but "two individuals were interviewed by police during the day," according to a police release.

The SQ said the searches were the result of a police investigation that began last month based on information received from the public.

This investigation is still active, they said in the release.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 3, 2021.