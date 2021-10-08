iHeartRadio
Police seize imitation automatic firearm, narcotics in Chaudiere-Appalaches region

(file photo)

In their latest crackdown on gun violence, the Surete du Quebec (SQ) seized an imitation automatic firearm, several rounds of ammunition, and various narcotics in the Saint-Henri de Lévis Friday, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region.

The search was conducted by Quebec's organized crime repression squad (ENRCO).

Alongside an imitation automatic firearm and ammunition, just over 12 pounds of cannabis and almost 6 grams of cocaine were seized.

Officers received information from the public, which led them to an individual in possession of weapons and drugs for the purpose of trafficking, police said. 

