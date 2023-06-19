Police service counters closed in Laval due to tighter summer staffing

The Laval police department (SPL) says it's temporarily closing its citizen service counters to compensate for tight summer staffing.

These counters, one in the east and the other in west Laval, serve as spots where locals can ask police questions directly and fill out incident reports, among other services.

The SPL says the busy summer season, which coincides with the vacation period for many officers, means staff is stretched thinner than usual.

"The summer period, with its increased traffic in public places and licensed establishments, and the omnipresence of urban phenomena such as gun violence, requires a sustained presence of our police officers in the field," SPL spokesperson Stéphanie Beshara wrote in an email to CTV News.

Earlier this month, the force said it planned to crack down on gun violence and up its community intervention efforts.

The now-closed service counters are located on Adriend Street and Arthur-Sauvé Boulevard.

Laval residents are instead advised to visit reception at the Germanderie (Saint-Martin Boulevard), which is open 24/7, and the SPL general headquarters (Chomedey Boulevard).