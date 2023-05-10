iHeartRadio
Police stop Montreal man driving 200 km/h, issue $2,350 in fines


A Surete du Quebec officer using a laser speed detector. (Kevin Gallagher / CTV Montreal)

Police in Quebec say they have issued hefty fines to three high-speed drivers in recent days, including a young man speeding at 201 kilometres per hour.

On May 5 at 1:30 a.m., officers intercepted a car going 201 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on the Laurentian Autoroute, headed south. A call from a citizen alerted police to the high-speed driver.

Police say the driver, a 24-year-old man from Montreal, did not have a licence and authorities seized his vehicle for 30 days.

He received an $1,855 ticket, 24 demerit points for speeding and another ticket for $499 for not having a driver's licence, for a total of $2,354.

On May 6 and 3:30 p.m., police stopped a 51-year-old driver from Levis. They say he was driving 124 km/h in a 60 km/h zone. His driver's licence was suspended for seven days and he received a $1,255 fine, plus 14 demerit points.

An hour later, a 20-year-old driver from Levis was stopped going 104 km/h in a 60 km/h zone. His driver's licence was suspended for seven days and he received a $599 fine, plus six demerit points.

