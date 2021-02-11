iHeartRadio
-11°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police swat team in Montreal North apartment, fire department called to scene

image.png

The Montreal police (SPVM) swat team was called to intervene in an apartment building in Montreal North after an injured man was found lying in a hallway Wednesday night.

Pie-IX blvd. is currently closed between Charleroi street and Henri-Bourassa blvd. due to a police operation where they found an injured man laying in a hallway of a building. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/H0iBp4vhqC

— Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) February 11, 2021

Pie-IX Blvd. northbound was closed between Charleroi St. and Henri-Bourassa Blvd. due to the police operation, and police were giving few details into the nature of the incident.

The building was reportedly evacuated.

The Montreal fire department (SIM) responded to the incident around 8:30 a.m. when someone tripped the fire alarm and may have set something on fire inside the building.

-- this is a developing story that will be updated.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error