Police unable to ID body found in St. Lawrence River, seek public's help

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man's body, which was found in the St. Lawrence River last week.

The Sûreté du Québec said the body was found in the water in Saint-Zotique, a city west of Montreal, on May 2, and investigators are still trying to find out who he is.

The man is described as a white male, approximately 30 years old, wearing a blue t-shirt with a cannabis leaf and the inscription "adipot" on it, and blue jogging pants. He also wore a gold ring on his right hand, a bracelet on his right wrist and a necklace.

According to police, the man also had a tattoo on his right arm with the word "Warrior" as well as a dove and a lotus flower. Police released photos in a news release on Thursday in the hopes that members of the public might be able to identify the man.

Police are asking anyone with information about the man to contact investigators at 1-800-659-4264.