Police uncover firearms, drugs in southern Quebec search; six arrests made

Police made six arrests and uncovered numerous firearms, illicit drugs, and thousands in cash after conducting 11 firearm searches across southern Quebec on Wednesday.

The news follows a spike in gun crimes in Montreal and surrounding regions. These searches are part of an investigation, initiated last March, into arms traffickers active in the northeast of Montreal.

In just one day police seized six firearms as well as ammunition and high-capacity magazines, over 30 grams of cocaine, a few pounds of hashish, several tablets to be analyzed, and more than $3,000.

Searches were conducted in five homes and six vehicles in the Montreal, Terrebonne, Mirabel and Drummondville areas by officers from the Équipe intégrée de lutte au trafic d’armes (EILTA), which included officers from the Sûreté du Québec and the SPVM.

The six arrested suspects will appear tomorrow at the courthouse in Montreal.