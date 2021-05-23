iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Bear who made Dorval his lair now out of residents' hair after finally being captured

image.jpg

The bear that was spotted in Dorval has been apprehended.

At 8 p.m., Montreal police said the bear, who was first spotted in the West Island earlier in the day, had been caught. 

Agents from the Quebec Forestry Ministry were able to tranquilize the bear, who was placed in a cage and will be transported for release. 

Earlier in the day, the bear had sought refuge in a backyard tree.

Police said they received a call about a wild animal on the loose at around 1 p.m. Residents in the area were urged to stay indoors while animal control experts from Sauvetage Animal Rescue were called in to help detain the bear.  

No picnic baskets were reported stolen. 

People in the area took to social media to report sightings of the wayward ursidae.

Managed to get some better photos! pic.twitter.com/OIx7m7f1gg

— William O. Weston (@williamoweston) May 23, 2021

My friends upon hearing there’s a bear on the loose in Dorval... #BenNo pic.twitter.com/BawwqiTaRu

— Esteban Vargas (@EstebanWasEaten) May 23, 2021

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error