Police watchdog investigating death of 16-year-old girl in Northern Quebec


image.jpg

The death of a 16-year-old Cree girl in Northern Quebec's Waswanipi community is being investigated by the provincial police watchdog (BEI).

On Sunday, a citizen called emergency services around 4:30 a.m. to report a young woman lying on the ground in distress near a school in the community.

Officers from the Eeyou Eenou Police Service (EEPF) and the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) went to the scene but did not locate the young woman, according to the BEI. The officers then left the scene.

A few hours later, other citizens found the young woman lying on the ground and unconscious. She was later pronounced dead.

The circumstances of the event in Waswanipi, located in Quebec's James Bay territory, are being analyzed by five investigators from the BEI.

The BEI is looking for witnesses. Anyone with relevant information can communicate with the bureau through its website.
 

This report was first published by Ma Cote-Nord / The Local Journalism Initiative on Oct. 13, 2022. 

 

