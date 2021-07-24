Police watchdog investigating man's death at Sept-Iles hospital following an intervention

SEPT-ILES, QUE. -- An investigation has been launched to clarify the circumstances surrounding a police intervention at the Sept-Iles hospital on the North Shore, which ended Friday afternoon with the death of a patient.

According to information reported Saturday morning by Quebec's police watchdog (BEI), Surete du Quebec (SQ) officers were initially called "to intervene" at the Sept-Iles hospital at the request of staff for "a disoriented and agitated patient".

The officers then "used force to subdue the 49-year-old man," reads the BEI in a news release without specifying which method was used.

The man then lost consciousness, was given medical treatment and died.

The BEI said that five of its investigators were dispatched to the scene and the bureau is asking witnesses of the event to contact the BEI.