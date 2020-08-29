Police watchdog investigating man's death in a cell in Inukjuak

The police watchdog office in Quebec (BEI) is examining the circumstances surrounding the death of a 45-year-old man in a police station cell on Friday in Inukjuak, in northern Quebec.

According to information gathered by the BEI, the Kativik Regional Police Force (CPRK) received a call concerning a heavily intoxicated man on Friday afternoon.

A police officer reportedly arrested the man who was allegedly taken to a cell at around 2:48 p.m.

At around 4:40 p.m., a cell guard allegedly found the man lifeless.

He was reportedly taken to the infirmary, where he was pronounced dead at around 6.15 p.m.

The BEI's investigation is tasked with determining whether the police information is correct.

Four BEI investigators were assigned to investigate this event.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2020.