iHeartRadio
13°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police watchdog investigating man's death in a cell in Inukjuak

image.jpg

The police watchdog office in Quebec (BEI) is examining the circumstances surrounding the death of a 45-year-old man in a police station cell on Friday in Inukjuak, in northern Quebec.

According to information gathered by the BEI, the Kativik Regional Police Force (CPRK) received a call concerning a heavily intoxicated man on Friday afternoon.

A police officer reportedly arrested the man who was allegedly taken to a cell at around 2:48 p.m.

At around 4:40 p.m., a cell guard allegedly found the man lifeless.

He was reportedly taken to the infirmary, where he was pronounced dead at around 6.15 p.m.

The BEI's investigation is tasked with determining whether the police information is correct.

Four BEI investigators were assigned to investigate this event.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2020.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1598794524&size=Large

    The Biodome is Back

    Charle-Mathieu Brunelle joins the show to tell us what's new at the Montreal Biodome See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
  • image.jpg?t=1598792102&size=Large

    Bill Brownstein: Canadian content making a splash in the USA

    Bill Brownstein of the Montreal Gazette joins the show to give us the latest news in entertainment See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
  • image.jpg?t=1598791977&size=Large

    New Covid19 Test?

    Dr. Christopher Labos joins Ken for the Sunday Morning House Call  See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
Typo or error
Typo or error