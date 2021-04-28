Police watchdog to investigate after man dies during Quebec police operation

Quebec’s Bureau of Independent Investigations, known as the BEI, has taken over an investigation started by the Surete du Quebec (SQ) Wednesday when a 53-year-old man died in Drummondville while SQ officers were present.

According to preliminary information provided by the SQ, officers arrived at a home around 11:35 a.m. to execute an arrest warrant.

The person refused to cooperate, according to the SQ. Officers spread out while attempting to get a warrant to enter the premises. One patrol car stayed near the dwelling.

Shortly after, officers noticed smoke coming from the home, police say.

Firefighters were called to extinguish the flames. A non-responsive man was found inside and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Five investigators with the BEI are on the case and five officers from the Montreal police have been called in to provide technical support.