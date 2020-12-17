iHeartRadio
Police working to identify the victim of a deadly crash on Montreal's West Island

image.png

Police are trying to identify the victim of a deadly car accident on the West Island.

The driver, likely a man in his 20s, collided with a concrete wall near Woodland and Beaurepaire early Thursday morning.

(Photo: Cosmo Santamaria)

Police believe the driver was probably coming off Highway 20 before succumbing to the accident at around 2 a.m.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The vehicle caught fire and firefighters were called to the site.

(Photo: Cosmo Santamaria)

Police are investigating the cause of the accident, there are no known witnesses.

No other vehicles are known to be involved. 

