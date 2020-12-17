Police working to identify the victim of a deadly crash on Montreal's West Island

Police are trying to identify the victim of a deadly car accident on the West Island.

The driver, likely a man in his 20s, collided with a concrete wall near Woodland and Baurepair early Thursday morning.

Police believe the driver was probably coming off Highway 20 before succumbing to the accident at around 2 a.m.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The vehicle caught fire and firefighters descended to the site.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident, there are no known witnesses.

No other vehicles are known to be involved.