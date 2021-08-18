Policewoman shot in Beauce region: police ask for the public's help

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is asking for the public's help in finding a man suspected of shooting a policewoman during an intervention in Sainte-Marie, Beauce, Wednesday morning.

Images from the patrol vehicle show that a bullet would have gone through the windshield on the driver's side.

The police officer suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized, but her life is not threatened.

The SQ is looking for a small brown-grey sedan.

The suspect is a male in his 50's, approximately 5'7" tall and weighs approximately 190 lbs.

The man is balding, has a 'crown of grey hair' and is somewhat overweight, according to police.

At the time of his escape, he was wearing camouflage pants and a beige sweater.

A large police presence was deployed to the scene of the incident and a search was conducted throughout the day by helicopter and dog handler.

Highway 73, which runs through the city, was closed to northbound traffic at kilometer 81. By evening, the highway was still closed, according to information available on the Ministry of Transportation website.

No information regarding the initial reason for the intervention was given, but the SQ confirmed that the incident occurred at approximately 9:15 a.m. in the Sainte-Marie area, on Highway 73 northbound near kilometer 91.

A female officer of the Sûreté du Québec was wounded with a firearm while stopping a vehicle for a traffic violation.

The suspect is believed to have fled in a vehicle towards the Exit 91, which is the Carter Road exit.