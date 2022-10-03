iHeartRadio
Poll worker blocks Quebec solidaire leader's photo op on voting day


image.jpg

Quebec solidaire (QS) co-spokesperson Gabriel-Nadeau Dubois was ready to vote and smile for the cameras Monday morning as the 43rd provincial election general voting day began.

It did not go as planned. 

At the Gouin district where Nadeau-Dubois is running, an over-zealous election official blocked him and the photographers and other media from entering the polling station.

After about 30 minutes of back and forth, she did allow cameras in but stood in front of Nadeau-Dubois as he posed with his ballot.

After he voted, she explained to the assembled media that she serves 45,000 voters and not just one.

Je compte sur vous! https://t.co/3yQk0ghw20
����☑️ pic.twitter.com/OBvM9gvd5c

— Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois (@GNadeauDubois) October 3, 2022

Also out on Monday, Liberal leader Dominique Anglade voted in her Saint-Henri-Ste-Anne district in Montreal, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon voted in Montreal's Camille-Laurin (formerly Bourget) riding, and Eric Duhaime voted in Chauveau in the Quebec City area.

CAQ leader Francois Legault voted in his Assomption riding early on the advanced polling day.  

