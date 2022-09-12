Polls show Quebec Conservatives on the rise, everyone else static

While the Quebec Liberals (PLQ), Québec Solidaire (QS), Parti Québécois (PQ) and Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) numbers remain much what they were a week ago, polls are showing one party on the rise: the Conservative Party of Quebec (PCQ).

Éric Duhaime's party is continuing to gain popularity in the intended voting category, according to the poll aggregator site Quebec125.

Polls suggest 17 per cent (up from 13 per cent at the start of the campaign) of Quebec voters are considering casting their ballot for the PCQ.

The party's seat projection is now zero to eight (up from zero to four).

While the PCQ numbers rise, all other parties remain static: CAQ - 40 per cent (from 42), PLQ - 17 per cent (no change), QS - 13 per cent (from 15) and PQ - nine per cent (no change).

When the campaign began on Aug. 28, Quebec125 projected the CAQ could win between 82 and 106 seats; that range is now 77 to 107.

The PLQ numbers have gone from 10-24 to 11 to 26; QS numbers remain the same at five to 14 and the PQ remains likely to win only one seat (Pascal Bérubé's Matane-Matapedia) with the projected range now one to seven.

CONSERVATIVES TARGETING LAVAL AND MONTREAL

Nowhere is the Conservative rise more apparent than in Laval and Montreal.

Polls show the PCQ at 14 per cent of the vote in Laval and 11 per cent in Montreal.