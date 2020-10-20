Poorly installed signs played a role in the death of a Quebec traffic worker: CNESST

Poorly installed traffic sign tripods were a major factor in the tragic accident that claimed the life of a woman signalling traffic last December in Saint-Paul-de-l'Île-aux-Noix, in the Monteregie region.

In its investigation report on the accident which led to the death of Lynda Lizotte, the Commission des normes, de l'énergie, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST) said that during her shift on Dec. 5, the two road signs were found on the ground. They did not withstand the weather because of poor installation, the CNESST said.

At 10:55 a.m. that day, a car travelling north on Principale St. in Saint-Paul-de-l'Île-aux-Noix hit Lizotte -- a traffic sign worker for Location Jesna.

Traffic was being detoured to the northbound track due to work on telecommunications poles along the road heading south. A flagman was positioned at one end of the site on the blocked lane while Lizotte was near the lane open to traffic.

The CNESST required the employer to develop methods for the safe installation of signage, including the installation of weights that were compatible with the signage they used.

In light of Lizotte's death, the organization is also proposing for companies to make sure signs are rigid enough to resist the vibrations, wind and other factors caused by passing cars. The CNESST also favours the use of technology for traffic control -- such as traffic lights.

The CNESST will make recommendations to the Quebec Ministry of Transport and will forward the conclusions of its investigation. Mutltiple road worker associations will also receive the report.

Several tragic deaths of traffic signalers have been deplored in Quebec in recent years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2020.