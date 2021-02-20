iHeartRadio
Popcorn and other snacks will be allowed in Quebec's orange zone theatres: Health Ministry

This Jan. 19, 2015 photo shows salty sweet peanut honey popcorn in Concord, N.H. (Matthew Mead/AP)

Movie goers in Quebec's orange zones will be able to nosh after all.

On Saturday, the province's health ministry slightly altered its policy on popcorn and other food in the province's movie theatres. When theatres re-open on Feb. 26, those in the orange zones will be able to sell concessions.

Movie theatres in red zones, however, will still not be permitted to sell snacks.

On Thursday, Premier Francois Legault addressed the growing 'Popcorngate' controversy after some owners said it would make no financial sense to re-open without concessions. The premier said owners would be compensated.

