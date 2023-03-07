iHeartRadio
Pope Francis appoints Archbishop Lacroix of Quebec


Pope Francis with Gerald Lacroix, who was just named the head of the Quebec Catholic Archdiocese. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Pope Francis announced the renewal of the Council of Cardinals, to which the head of the Catholic Archdiocese of Quebec, Archbishop Gérald Cyprien Lacroix, was appointed on Tuesday.

The Council of Cardinals was renewed by the Pontiff after the mandate of the previous Council expired.

The Council of Cardinals was established by Pope Francis in 2013. Its mission is to assist him in the government of the universal Church and to study a project for the revision of the Roman Curia.

In a message posted on social networks on Tuesday, Bishop Lacroix wrote that he was very touched by the Pope's confidence. He said that joining the Council of Cardinals is a great responsibility, but he reminds us that his first responsibility remains the Archdiocese of Quebec.

Je suis très touché par la confiance du Pape m’invitant à me joindre au Conseil des cardinaux. Une grande responsabilité que je veux assumer avec générosité. Ma première responsabilité demeure l’Archidiocèse de Qc. C’est ma famille, je veux bien la servir. Merci de votre prière. https://t.co/8EbVKCh7Vi

— Cardinal Lacroix (@gclacroix) March 7, 2023

The secretary of the Council is now Monsignor Marco Mellino. The Italian prelate already held this position in 2020 before being appointed Secretary of the Interdicasterial Commission for the revision of the General Regulations of the Roman Curia.

Lacroix, 65, is Archbishop of Quebec and Primate of Canada since 2011.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 7, 2023.

