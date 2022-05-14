Pope's visit to Quebec may not include trip to residential school sites
Pope Francis plans to visit in the summer with stops in Quebec, Alberta and Nunavut.
While many Indigenous groups and leaders are welcoming the news, particularly after his apology for the church's administration of Canadian residential schools, Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador regional chief Ghislain Picard and many others wanted the pope to residential school sites in the province.
It seems at present that Francis will stay in the Quebec City area.