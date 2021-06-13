iHeartRadio
25°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Popular Portuguese chicken joint Romados closes for good

Romados, a longtime mainstay of the Plateau's food scene, has closed for good, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

Many of Montreal's restaurants are back up and running, but one of the most beloved has quietly shut its doors for good.

On Thursday, the owners of Romados, the Plateau-Mont-Royal joint that was popular for its piri-piri chicken, posted on their Facebook page that they would be permanently closing. Rather than making a new status, the announcement came as a reply to their last post, which was made over a year ago.

“It was our honour to serve you for over 2 decades,” they wrote. “This decision was imposed upon the business and not by choice.”

The owners went on to write that the Facebook page and all other social media would no longer be monitored and they would not be replying to any comments or messages.

According to the website Eater, Romados had been closed since New Year's Eve. An expansion in the Time Out Market was also forced to close in October due to the pandemic.  

Reaction to the news of the restaurant's closure was swift on social media. 

Romados closing in Montreal is a sharp knife to the guts. You can’t replace two decades of Portuguese chicken & love that place spread. https://t.co/pFPYF3rZVi

— Marc Griffin (@montrealmarc) June 13, 2021

Massive F for Romados. The definitive Montreal chicken spot of its generation.

— Gotta Let It Show, I Love The DAO (@SonRaw) June 13, 2021

 

One day we all had our last Romados without knowing it

— Dario (@LongGoneDays) June 13, 2021

 

Actually devastated to hear about Romados

— kate (@forthefatlady) June 13, 2021

Newsletters

The Breaking News Alert, insider info on promotions and contests, and special offers from our partners. Sign-up today!

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error