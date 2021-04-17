iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Port of Montreal longshoremen begin series of weekend strikes

image.jpg

Port of Montreal longshoremen began the first in a series of weekend strikes on Saturday.

The new tactic comes on top of overtime strikes that were launched during the week.

The longshoremen will cease working on Saturdays and Sundays for a limited period, but will not picket.

Representatives of their union and of the Maritime Employers Association met on Thursday with three mediators assigned by the federal Ministry of Labour.

Earlier this week, six employers associations made a joint public statement to increase pressure, asking for the personal intervention of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and even calling for the possible passing of special legislation to end the labour dispute.

The 1,150 Port of Montreal longshoremen have been without a collective agreement since September, 2018.

The first strike vote dates back to December of that year.

The partial strikes was announced last Sunday after the MEA announced it would cut pay conditions.  

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error