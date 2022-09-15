iHeartRadio
Possible case of road rage in Laval leaves man seriously injured

Police lights. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

A 53-year-old man is in hospital after a two-vehicle collision Thursday morning in Laval.

The incident occurred at 7:50 a.m. on the service road of Highway 15 North, near du Souvenir Boulevard.

Laval police (SPL) notes the driver of one of the two vehicles involved, a grey sedan, fled the scene.

"We are not ruling out road rage, but we have witnesses to meet," said Erika Landry, a spokesperson with Laval police.

The man was transported to hospital with serious injuries, but authorities say his life is not in danger.

The highway was closed Thursday morning from Cartier Boulevard to allow investigators to canvass the scene.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 15, 2022. 

