iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Possible COVID-19 cases at a prison in Laval

COVID virus

The COVID-19 virus may have made its way into the Federal Training Centre, a minimum-security prison facility in Laval.

Correctional Service Canada said on Friday that two days earlier, solitary confinement was imposed in the centre's multi-level security unit as a precaution. 

Some inmates had symptoms similar to those of COVID-19.

Prison authorities said the Federal Training Centre has implemented thorough cleaning and disinfection protocols, has increased medical examinations for symptomatic inmates, and has implemented an enhanced screening protocol for all employees before entering the establishment.

Meals are brought right to the prisoners’ cells, and a hygiene program has been put in place to mitigate the risks for the prison population.

Since visits to prisons are temporarily suspended to lower the risk of spreading the virus, other options have been available to them and their support networks so they can stay in touch, including videoconferences and phone calls.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2020. 

  COVID-19 CASES IN QUEBEC
Infogram
YourStory
yourstory2

Latest Audio

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo Newstalk 1010

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   Unsuscribe:
Typo or error
Typo or error