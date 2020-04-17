Possible COVID-19 cases at a prison in Laval

The COVID-19 virus may have made its way into the Federal Training Centre, a minimum-security prison facility in Laval.

Correctional Service Canada said on Friday that two days earlier, solitary confinement was imposed in the centre's multi-level security unit as a precaution.

Some inmates had symptoms similar to those of COVID-19.

Prison authorities said the Federal Training Centre has implemented thorough cleaning and disinfection protocols, has increased medical examinations for symptomatic inmates, and has implemented an enhanced screening protocol for all employees before entering the establishment.

Meals are brought right to the prisoners’ cells, and a hygiene program has been put in place to mitigate the risks for the prison population.

Since visits to prisons are temporarily suspended to lower the risk of spreading the virus, other options have been available to them and their support networks so they can stay in touch, including videoconferences and phone calls.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2020.