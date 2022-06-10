Possible foul play in death of Monteregie man

A 29-year-old man from McMasterville, in the Monteregie region, was found unconscious in a home Friday morning and transported to hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

Regional police received a call around 8:15 a.m., when the man was discovered inside a residence by an acquaintance.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) are working with regional police to determine the cause of death.

"According to initial findings, the man was the victim of a criminal act," said SQ spokesperson Stephane Tremblay.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on June 10, 2022.