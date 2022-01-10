Possible legal consequences begin for Sunwing passengers after feds spot 12 alleged infractions

Health Canada has started the process for possible legal consequences for some of the passengers on the infamous Sunwing flight to Cancun on Dec. 30.

The agency confirmed to CTV News that it has sent notices of infractions to Quebec’s top prosecutor over the flight, and that more will be sent later.

In an email, the health agency said that of the 12 notices of non-compliance under the Quarantine Act it has identified so far, three reports were sent to the Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales (DPCP) for their review.

It will be up to the prosecutor to decide whether or not to issue a fine.

Passengers are implicated in the 12 infractions and more are expected to be issued in the coming days, Heath Canada said.

People's behaviour on the flight itself wasn't necessarily part of the alleged infractions, the agency suggested.

The Public Health Agency of Canada “is also following up on suspected fraudulent cases and non respect of quarantine,” the email read.

This is a developing story. More to come.