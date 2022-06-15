iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Pot company Hexo's restructuring to include loss of 450 jobs

The Hexo Corp. logo on the wall of the Gatineau-based company is partially obscured by cannabis plant leaves in this undated photo. (CTV Ottawa)

Hexo Corp. says its ongoing plan to streamline the cannabis business and cut costs includes the reduction of 450 jobs.

The Gatineau, Que.-based marijuana producer says in financial filings that the reduction will result in annualized savings of $30.6 million and is meant to simplify its organizational structure so costs are more closely aligned with the businesses' size.

The company's latest management's discussion and analysis paper says most of the reductions will be achieved by relying less on outside consultants, a new informational technology platform and synergies discovered through recent acquisitions.

The document also says the company will close a processing and manufacturing facility in Belleville, Ont. by the end of July 2022.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the cuts, which came as Hexo announced that it lost about $147 million in its third quarter compared with $21 million during the same period the year prior.

Its revenue for the three months ended April 30 totalled about $46 million, up from roughly $23 million in the third quarter of 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*