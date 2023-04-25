iHeartRadio
Pothole season in Montreal: Here's how much routine car repairs will cost you


image.jpg

Spring has arrived in Quebec, and as Montreal’s weather rebounds from freeze to thaw, the trees are budding, the flowers are blooming, and the roads are cracking.

While drivers across the country have to contend costs associated with potholes and cracked asphalt, Quebecers have had an especially tough break.

According to a 2021 CAA study, the average Canadian driver paid about $126 per year in repairs and replacements because of poor roads.

Costs range across the provinces. Albertans paid the least, at an average of $64 per year. Quebecers paid the most, by a long shot.

Quebec motorists paid an extra $258 per year in costs associated with poor roads. Second place went to PEI, with $164 – just over half as much.

That was in 2021. This year, CAA is warning of rising costs of repairs. The agency says drivers should be prepared to spend 20 to 35 per cent more on standard repairs compared to 2020.

Here’s what some of those repairs will set you back, according to the CAA:

  • Tire: $150 to $350
  • Steel wheel: $100
  • Alloy wheel: $600
  • Control arm: $200 to $400
  • Tie rod end: $100 to $250
  • Shock absorber: $200 to $400
  • Strut rod: $200 to $400
  • Suspension ball joint: $150 to $300
  • Parallelism (alignment): $100 to $200

Montrealers can report potholes to the city online, and highways in need of repair can be flagged to the province by calling 511.

Know of an especially beat-up street? You can also nominate it as part of the CAA's "Worst Roads" campaign

