Potholes and faded paint: Survey underway to name worst road in Quebec

It's no secret that Quebec has the worst roads in Canada -- at least, that's according to a 2021 report from the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA).

Now, the CAA is conducting a survey to determine the worst road in the province.

"We're asking people to tell us where the worst road is, and after that, we're going to take the top ten and ask every city, every municipality [...] what is it that's going to be done about these roads?" said Nicolas Ryan, public affairs director at CAA-Quebec.

In Montreal, bad roads are seen as a rite of Spring: from potholes to cluttered signs, faded paint lines and cracks in the asphalt, drivers need a special kind of finesse to navigate the streets.

The CAA says poor-quality roads cost Quebec drivers $258 a year on car upkeep -- more than double the national average.

According to Ryan, the survey is an effective tool for targeting the municipalities where change is needed most.

"They're not happy to see their names on that list, so we have to run after them. We gotta call the mayor, call his teams, send some emails. We're targeting these guys," he said.

Quebecers can cast their votes for the worst road until May 26.