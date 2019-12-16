Power outages hit western parts of Montreal

A power outage is affecting Hydro-Quebec customers in parts of western Montreal, including Cote-St-Luc, Hampstead, NDG-Cote-des-Neiges and the neighbouring area.



The Glen site of the McGill University Hospital Centre (MUHC) was also struck by the outages and was forced to run on generators for about 15 minutes. Officials there said it did not affect any patients.

There were almost 7,000 outages in Montreal as of 6 p.m. on Monday. In the the Cote-St-Luc, Hamstead areas, about 5,000 Hydro-Quebec customers lacked power.



On its website, Hydro-Quebec said the outages were due to an equipment failure.

Electricity is being gradually restored and is expected to be fully restored by 7 p.m.

