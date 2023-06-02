iHeartRadio
30°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Power restored to most Hydro-Quebec customers after forest fire outages


image.jpg

Power has been restored to most of the Hydro-Quebec customers who lost electricity Thursday due to northern forest fires.

Roughly 250,000 customers were in the dark at the outage's peak, down to about 42,000 by 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The majority of affected customers were in the Montreal area.

By 6:30 a.m. Friday, just 5,350 customers remained powerless, most in the Montreal, Laurentides and Lanaudière regions.

On social media, Hydro-Quebec said two of its transmission lines went offline because of the fire, noting that its equipment was not damaged due to "protective mechanisms" triggered by the heat and smoke. 

There were roughly 80 fires burning across the province Thursday, prompting the evacuations of roughly 500 homes in the northern town Chapais.  

Click here for an interactive map of current outages. 

With files from CTV's Cindy Sherwin and The Canadian Press. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*