iHeartRadio
12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Power restored to most Hydro-Quebec customers after lightning strike


A snapshot of the Hydro-Quebec outages map taken in the morning of Aug. 30, 2023.

Power has been restored to most of the 35,000 Hydro-Quebec customers affected by outages Wednesday morning, but a few thousand in Montreal and Laval remain in the dark.

At 6:45 a.m., 19 outages had knocked out power to roughly 35,000 customers west of Montreal in areas like Hudson, Saint-Lazare, Vaudreuil-Dorion, Vaudreuil-sur-le-Lac and Point-des-Cascades.

Electricity was largely restored by 7:45 a.m., when the number of affected households in this area had dwindled to just 60.

A spokesperson for Hydro-Quebec said the bulk of the outages occurred because lightning hit a transmission line, meaning a single fix was required to restore electricity to most of the population.  

Meanwhile, outages crept up on the island. As of 7:45 a.m., just over 1,000 customers were powerless in Montreal and 2,000 in Laval.

Rainy and even stormy conditions hit parts of southern Quebec overnight and are expected to continue into the day.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*