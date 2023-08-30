Power restored to most Hydro-Quebec customers after lightning strike

Power has been restored to most of the 35,000 Hydro-Quebec customers affected by outages Wednesday morning, but a few thousand in Montreal and Laval remain in the dark.

At 6:45 a.m., 19 outages had knocked out power to roughly 35,000 customers west of Montreal in areas like Hudson, Saint-Lazare, Vaudreuil-Dorion, Vaudreuil-sur-le-Lac and Point-des-Cascades.

Electricity was largely restored by 7:45 a.m., when the number of affected households in this area had dwindled to just 60.

A spokesperson for Hydro-Quebec said the bulk of the outages occurred because lightning hit a transmission line, meaning a single fix was required to restore electricity to most of the population.

Meanwhile, outages crept up on the island. As of 7:45 a.m., just over 1,000 customers were powerless in Montreal and 2,000 in Laval.

Rainy and even stormy conditions hit parts of southern Quebec overnight and are expected to continue into the day.