Power returning after major outage that affected over 65,000 customers in Montreal

Hydro-Quebec reported a power outage Oct. 29, 2020 that affected more than 65,000 customers in Montreal. SOURCE: Hydro-Quebec

A major power outage in Montreal left 65,740 caused service interuptions for 65,740 people mainly in the Notre-Dame-de-Graces, Hampstead, Cote-des-Neiges and Cote-Saint-Luc regions.

By 12:30 p.m., power returned for most customers.

Une #panne au poste Hampstead à @MTL_Ville touche présentement environ 65 000 clients à @hampsteadqc, @CoteSaintLuc, et @CDN_NDG. Une équipe est sur les lieux afin d'en déterminer la cause. Le délai de rétablissement est inconnu pour l'instant. Plus de détails suivront.

— Hydro-Québec (@client_hydro) October 29, 2020

"It came from the Hampstead substation. We don't know the exact cause, but we're investigating," said Hyrdo Quebec spokesperson Catherine Savoie shortly after the outage.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

