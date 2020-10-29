Power returning after major outage that affected over 65,000 customers in Montreal

A major power outage in Montreal left 65,740 caused service interuptions for 65,740 people mainly in the Notre-Dame-de-Graces, Hampstead, Cote-des-Neiges and Cote-Saint-Luc regions.

By 12:30 p.m., power returned for most customers.

Une #panne au poste Hampstead à @MTL_Ville touche présentement environ 65 000 clients à @hampsteadqc, @CoteSaintLuc, et @CDN_NDG. Une équipe est sur les lieux afin d'en déterminer la cause. Le délai de rétablissement est inconnu pour l'instant. Plus de détails suivront.

"It came from the Hampstead substation. We don't know the exact cause, but we're investigating," said Hyrdo Quebec spokesperson Catherine Savoie shortly after the outage.

