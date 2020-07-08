iHeartRadio
Powerful Wednesday storms take down NDG trees and leave other damage

image.jpg

The storms that passed over southern Quebec this afternoon came and went quickly -- but not before leaving some damage behind.

They were powerful enough to bring down big trees in NDG, some of which took power lines with them.

There was some house damage and serious flooding on a few streets.

One family's video showed a harrowing experience of trying to drive through a flooded underpass on Victoria Ave., heading towards the Town of Mount Royal, with water nearly reaching the windows.

Watch the videos above to see some of the wreckage caused by the storm.

