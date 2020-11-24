iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

PQ leader accepts apology from Concordia University prof who compared him to Pol Pot

ctv

Katelyn Thomas
CTV News Montreal Digital Reporter

MONTREAL -- Parti Quebecois (PQ) Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says he has accepted the apology of a Concordia University professor who compared him to Cambodian dictator Pol Pot. 

In a since-deleted tweet, Kyle Matthews, who is the director of the Montreal Institute for Genocide and Human Rights Studies, criticized the PQ leader's policy speech. 

He later followed up with an apology, in which he specified that his "sarcastic commentary" was that of a private citizen and given his position, should not have been shared online. 

Pot was responsible for the death of about a quarter of Cambodia's population in the second half of the 1970s. 

"I will never let myself be intimidated," St-Pierre Plamondon said prior to the apology. "And I will respond to all those who call for hatred against the separatists." 

St-Pierre Plamondon said he spoke to Graham Carr, the president of Concordia University, and that he won't be pursuing any legal action or calling for Matthews' dismissal. 

"My sole aim was to restore the principle that bullying and defamation must not be used to stifle democratic debate and freedom of expression," reads a message posted on his Facebook page.  

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error