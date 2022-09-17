PQ leader wants Télé-Québec to broadcast more youth programs from Quebec

Parti Québécois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon wants Télé-Québec to make more room for Quebec children's programs, but the young father will not go so far as to abolish PAW Patrol, which would make his two-year-old son "go crazy."

On Saturday, the Parti Québécois restated a series of measures to encourage the consumption of Quebec culture. In a news conference, the leader gave as an example the Quebec youth programs, which would prioritize education instead of "stimulation for commercial purposes." These productions would be better than foreign programs like PAW Patrol, according to him.

"When you compare it to the new version of a show like Passe-Partout, the quality is night and day," he said.

While in Montreal, Plamondon hopes that shows comparable to PAW Patrol, such as Robocar Poli or Super Wings, will be replaced, but he won't go so far as to replace the Canadian Screen Award-winning show.

"My two-year-old son will freak out if there's no more Patrol (...) The two and a half hours of repeating the same show, with a variation. We can do without it," he said.

The PQ's proposals on culture come in the context of young people's lack of interest in Quebec culture.

The PQ said the majority of Quebecers aged 18 to 34, 58 per cent, consume Quebec content "very little" or "not at all" on online platforms, according to a survey cited by the party.

"It seems obvious that there has been a substitution of the Anglo-American cultural and mental universe at the expense of the Quebec cultural space, and that has a lot of medium- and long-term impact on the French language," said St-Pierre Plamondon

St-Pierre Plamondon reiterated the promise to create a "cultural passport" worth $100 to allow high school and college students, as well as newcomers, to attend a Quebec show.

Performances by Quebec artists in English or Indigenous languages would be eligible for the passport since they are part of the cultural production on the territory, said the leader.

The PQ also promises to double the budget of Télé-Québec, to create a Quebec counterpart to the CRTC, to create a national museum of Quebec history and to increase funding for museums. These commitments represent an investment of $800 million over four years.

The party also reiterated its intention to impose a 3 per cent tax on the Quebec revenues for the web giants.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 17, 2022.