iHeartRadio
-11°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

PQ MNA Harold LeBel allegedly arrested for sexual assault

image (55)

Parti Quebecois MNA Harold LeBel was arrested Tuesday morning for sexual assault, according to media reports.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) confirmed that a 58-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in Rimouski, in connection with a file of a sexual nature, without however specifying his identity.

Lebel, 58, is the Member of the National Assembly for Rimouski.

The arrested person will be met by investigators over the next few hours.

The SQ did not want to give details about who was the victim of the assault, but TVA reported that it was an elected member of the National Assembly.

LeBel has been a member of the Parti Quebecois since 2014. He is currently the party's spokesperson for employment, social solidarity, the fight against poverty and independent community action.

The PQ's public relations officer Lucas Medernach would not comment on the arrest.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error